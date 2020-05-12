Video Released Of Iranian 'Friendly Fire' Disaster Which Killed & Wounded Dozens

Yesterday we reported on the almost unprecedented Iranian naval disaster in the Gulf of Oman which left 19 Iranian personnel dead and at least 15 wounded, which Tehran officials and state media have since confirmed.

A frigate involved in military maneuvers sustained "friendly fire" as a target-seeking missile launched from a nearby destroyer slammed into its stern instead of striking the dummy "target" — or rather as it turns out, the ship had just towed out to sea.

And now new video has been released showing the immediate aftermath of the accidental missile strike. The Iranian government has confirmed the authenticity of the below video released by IRIB News and Mehr News.

According to the Intelligence Firm Jane's Information Group cited by the Washington Post, the ship was struck not far from the Iranian port city of Jask, near the Strait of Hormuz by a Noor an anti-ship cruise missile that has long been a part of Iran’s anti-ship arsenal.

Notably, this latest "mishap" - which happened during a missile test in the Gulf of Oman - occurred shortly after President Trump ordered US Navy ships in the area to fire on Iranian ships if they felt threatened.

Defense News has republished the available photos via Iranian media showing the catastrophe and described:

A support ship named Konarak was placing targets for other ships to use for the exercise when the missile, a C-802 Noor, made a direct hit on the vessel. Images show the vessel's entire upper structure obliterated by the inadvertent strike.

And further:

The launching warship is said to have been the Moudge class frigate Jamaran. The ship, which was put into service just a decade ago, is one of Iran's most advanced surface combatants and packs a quartet of C-802 Noors, which is a derivative of the very common YJ-83 Chinese radar-guided anti-ship missiles with a range of roughly 65 miles.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif acknowledged the accident in a statement of regret and condolence, while a funeral procession and ceremony for the slain sailors was held in the southwestern port city of Chabahar on Tuesday.

This has been a horrible and unprecedented year in terms of such Iranian 'mistaken fire' incidents, with this latest naval disaster coming a mere months after the IRGC accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner, thinking it was responding to a US attack, which killed all 176 passengers and crew on board.

* * *

Below are "before" images showing the Konarak in better times:

A satellite image shows the Konarak logistical vessel before it was destroyed in Sunday's accidental missile attack, via Reuters: