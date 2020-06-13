"Violent Scuffles" Break Out Between UK Police And Anti-BLM Protesters There To Protect Statues

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:56

"Violent scuffles" have broken out in central London between riot police and activists trying to protect local statues from Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters.

According to Sky News, "there are elements within here who have already clashed with the police."

Counter-demonstrators clashed with police close to Westminster Bridge, with glass bottles thrown towards the officers and their vans.

Large crowds gathered in Parliament Square and marched towards the covered Churchill monument. -Sky News

A group referring to themselves as 'patriots' clash with anti-racism protesters at the Cenotaph

It wasn't all violent, however, as most of the protesters were peaceful - singing Rule Britannia and the national anthem while surrounding monuments such as a boarded up state of Winston Churchill.

The classes were described as Home Secretary Priti Patel as "thoroughly unacceptable thuggery."

"Any perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to face the full force of the law," she tweeted, adding "Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated. Coronavirus remains a threat to us all. Go home to stop the spread of this virus & save lives."

Looks like that's out the window...