Air Force Releases Video Of B-2 Stealth Bomber In Action 

Several days after Iranian militia attacked the US embassy in Baghdad and about 12 hours after US airstrikes killed a top Iranian general near Baghdad International Airport, the US Air Force released a video of the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit bomber in action.

The video, according to Defense Blog, displays the aircraft's mission at Whiteman Air Force Base.

Video by Senior Airman Thomas Barley pic.twitter.com/PmDDIAtl3w — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) January 3, 2020

About a year ago, we detailed how the 509th Bomb Wing, assigned to the Eighth Air Force of the Air Force Global Strike Command, operates a fleet of Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bombers out of Whiteman AFB, released a video showing one of its planes dropping two 14 ton GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP) in a test flight.

The short video, uploaded to YouTube by The Aviationist blog, shows the stealth bomber with the tail number 82-1066. The video first starts with the plane in a hanger, being prepped for flight, then takes off from Whiteman AFB under cover of night. About a third into the clip, the bomber is over an unidentifiable mountain range receiving fuel from an aerial refueling tanker. Moments later, the plane releases two MOPS. Land-based cameras capture the incredible moment when the bombs slam into an unidentifiable missile test range producing a massive explosion.

The clip is short, so prepare yourself for an exhilarating 55 seconds of American firepower, weapon bays open at 00:37:

America could be nearing a period of wartime considering last week's developments in the Middle East. The Air Force's video of the stealth bomber should be seen as wartime propaganda.