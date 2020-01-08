Watch Live: Ghosn Speaks For First Time Since Arrest & 'Great Escape'

Speaking from his hideout in Beirut, former auto executive and infamous fugitive from justice Carlos Ghosn is preparing to deliver his first press conference since his Nov 2018 arrest and subsequent "great escape" from house arrest in Tokyo.

Ghosn has previously said he would "name names" of Japanese officials whom he alleged conspired to have him ousted an arrested to prevent Nissan merging with Renault.

Some reporters joked that they couldn't see Ghosn, who is relatively short of stature, over the heads of hundreds of journalists gathered to hear him out.