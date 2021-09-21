Watch Live: President Biden Addresses The UN

President Biden will deliver his first address at the United Nations General Assembly since taking office, facing his international peers following the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid tensions with France after a new trilateral agreement with the United Kingdom and Australia, all while the world continues to grapple with COVID-19.

The president is set to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, with administration officials describing the event as a "huge opportunity" for Biden.

"But this is a huge opportunity today for the president. He has obviously been on the world stage for a long time, but he’s going to say to the world, to all of the leaders in the room, we’re not looking inward," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "After we end a 20-year war, we’re going to look outward and we’re going to prioritize what’s most important to address – whether that’s the climate crisis, whether that’s cyber threats, continuing to work with partners on counterterrorism."

Perhaps rather awkwardly, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has suggested that the United States may be fomenting a Cold War with China, describing the relationship between the U.S. and China as dysfunctional.

The big question is - can he get through it?

Watch live here: