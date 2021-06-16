Watch Live: Putin & Biden Hold Separate "He Said, He Said" Press Conferences

Having already seen The White House scramble to "clarify" some of President Biden's actions (a head nod, not words), we look forward to the notably separate press conferences. Just ahead of Putin coming out to give his press conference first, Reuters is reporting Putin's talks with Biden as "quite successful"...

PUTIN: DISCUSSED STRATEGIC STABILITY, CYBERSECURITY WITH BIDEN

*PUTIN: AGREED WITH BIDEN TO RETURN AMBASSADOR TO CAPITALS *PUTIN SAYS U.S., RUSSIA TO RETURN AMBASSADORS TO CAPITALS

Putin says that the topic of Ukraine's entry into NATO was broached with the US President, but has given no details...

Both U.S. and Russian officials have downplayed the expectations of deliverables from the meeting which lasted just under four hours (PBS had reported that Biden officials were prepared for the Russian delegation to try to drag out the talks, making the day longer for Biden, 78, who is at the end of a grueling, eight-day trip..."You always have to be concerned if he’s tired or not articulate,” said the Biden ally).

Biden faced criticism for not holding a joint press conference with Putin, but defended the decision to address the media alone.

He told reporters on Sunday that it isn't a "contest about who can do better in front of a press conference" or an opportunity to "embarrass each other."

"It's about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship with Russia," Biden said of the press conference.

