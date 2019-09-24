Watch Live: Trump Delivers Highly Anticipated UN Speech

Ahead of his third speech to the UN General Assembly, the novelty surrounding President Trump has mostly worn off. This year he will approach the podium as a known quantity - an experienced world leader who has dealt with his share of geopolitical disputes.

However, in both tone and substance, this year's speech doesn't sound much different from last year's, according to WSJ which reported on excerpts: Trump will exhort the international community to join with the US to hold Iran and other dangerous regimes accountable. He is also expected to paint a picture of a world that is more 'respectful' of American strength, while insisting that he's open to talks with "anyone" - be it the leaders of Iran, North Korea, or any other hostile world power that wants to negotiate with the US.

Though Iran's Supreme Leader said there would be no meeting with Trump, the president hasn't ruled out the possibility of a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump goes live at 10:15. Watch the speech below: