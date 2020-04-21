Watch Live: White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Tuesday Briefing

After using yesterday's press conference to share his thoughts about the unprecedented move in front-month oil futures well below $0, we suspect we'll hear more on the subject Tuesday evening, as talk about a possible energy industry bailout as the financial press has spent most of the afternoon discussing a potential energy-industry bailout.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he would "help" the energy industry.

We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Will he throw some numbers around tonight? Will reporters imply that his administration is putting the energy industry before the nation's working poor?

