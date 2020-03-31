Watch Live: Dr. Birx Shows How 'Mitigation' Can Keep Deaths Down To 100K-240K

Update (18000ET): Pence is droning on, and Dr. Fauci delivered some good lines, but Tuesday's press conference really belonged to Dr. Birx, who illustrated the problem at hand - and the goal of the population's collective action - in a series of charts.

If the American people do their part, we can keep mortality down to 100k-240k, Birx said.

Trump, acting as if he had never even considered the possibility of reopening the economy by Easter, said Americans need to get ready for a "painful two weeks".

In the first, she illustrated the pattern of new cases reported in the hotspots...

...Then she showed all the states...

,..and then, she showed how Italy's quarantine had finally helped slow the pace of the spread.

Pence finished his comments by saying he was about to visit a supermarket and a food wholesaler, and promised that food and essential products would continue finding their way to American supermarkets, even as millions of Americans find that most supermarkets near them have been completely out of toilet paper.

* * *

Another day, another press conference, after markets took a digger into the close following an optimistic start to the session.