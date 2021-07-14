Watch: Sen. Rubio Demands US Govt "Call It For What It Is" In Cuba – A "Communist, Marxist, Socialist Tyranny"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After attempts by the Biden administration and the establishment media to downplay the anti-communist uprising in Cuba as anything but that, Senator Marco Rubio made an impassioned speech demanding that the government “call it for what it is.”

“We should be clear in our language,” Rubio said during a speech on the Senate floor, adding “We don’t just condemn this tyranny. We condemn this communist, this Marxist, this socialist tyranny.”

Rubio demanded that America make “clear about whose side we’re on.”

“The first lesson we need to take away from it is that Marxism, socialism, doesn’t work,” Rubio continued, adding “The way socialism, the way Marxism has always worked, the way it’s always empowered itself, is it goes to the people and immediately divides them. It says there is an oppressor class and that there is this victim class and these evil oppressors, capitalists, in the case of socialism or traditional Marxism, they oppress the victims.”

Rubio, who is of Cuban descent, noted that the so called “opening” of Cuba under the Obama administration ignores that fact that a socialist regime still reigns with an iron fist over the people.

“They will use any opening as a tool — as a weapon — against their people, because that’s what socialism does,” Rubio urged, adding “That’s what these Marxists do in Cuba. They will use anything as a weapon against the people of Cuba.”

“You can open up all you want. We can pass a bill here that says, ‘Open to Cuba. A hundred percent open.’ Full free trade, you can do whatever you want. At the end of the day, the Cuban regime will control that opening. It’s not just what we want to do, it’s what they want to do,” the Senator further explained.

He went on to note that tourism, financial, medical and agricultural agreements have been tightly controlled by the communist Cuban military with the general Cuban population seeing little benefit from them “because socialism is about control.”

Rubio also took to Twitter Tuesday, and pointed out the hypocrisy of the platform banning US politicians, including Trump, while allowing ‘Marxist Socialist dictators to incite violence’:

I am not in favor of @twitter blocking anybody



But if @twitter.gov is going to block American politicians, activists & even a U.S. President they should also block Marxist Socialist dictators who incite street violence #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/DPIhKHplvL — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2021

The likes of CBS News have even suggested that Trump’s actions during his time as president, rather than socialism in the country, led to the collapse of the Cuban economy:

.@CBSThisMorning tries to blame the Trump administration for Cuba's crumbling economy pic.twitter.com/VelrhQ9AzM — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) July 12, 2021

Trump is to blame for Cuba's crumbling economy, according to CBS. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/V52qGTkhr3 pic.twitter.com/PHZU7n26MI — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) July 12, 2021

CNN: Biden isn't responsible for gas prices.



CBS: Trump is responsible for Cuba's economy.@ComfortablySmug https://t.co/V52qGTkhr3 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) July 12, 2021

Footage out of the country has shown anti-communist protesters waving the U.S. flag in the streets:

This is deeply moving.



Watch as Cubans wave the American flag while marching against the island’s 62 year-old communist dictatorship on the streets of Havana.



Never forget what America represents to millions across the world. #SOSCuba🇨🇺 #PatriaYVida

pic.twitter.com/rbEZmL7YgB — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 11, 2021

* * *

