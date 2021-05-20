Watch: Spanish Soldiers Throwing Migrants Into The Sea

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Video footage shows Spanish soldiers beating migrants and throwing them into the sea after thousands reached European soil as a result of Morocco deliberately loosening border controls to punish Spain.

“Images of Spanish soldiers beating migrants/refugees and throwing them into the sea on the Moroccan border,” tweeted journalist Josep Goded.

According to the Associated Press, many of the migrants were sub-Saharan Africans. They were part of a flood of people who arrived in Ceuta, the Spanish city of 85,000 located in North Africa which is separated from Morocco by a 10 meter fence.

Half of the migrants who swarmed the border were expelled, but many have now made their way into Europe.

Images of Spanish soldiers beating migrants/refugees and throwing them into the sea on the Moroccan border. #EU #HumanRightspic.twitter.com/i5E634U1yi — Josep Goded (@josepgoded) May 18, 2021

A 31-year-old Moroccan woman described how police in Morocco deliberately allowed migrants to surge to the border.

“They let people pass and stand there without speaking,” she told the Associated Press. “People just pass and pass and pass.”

The crisis escalated after around 8,000 migrants arrived via sea following a decision by Morocco to punish Spain because it offered medical treatment to militant leader Brahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front, which Morocco opposes.

Just as with President Erdogan in Turkey, the entire issue once again highlights how migrants have been weaponized by Middle Eastern and African countries to discipline European nations into acquiescing to their demands.

Criminal people smugglers also benefit from the scam, which is facilitated by left-wing protest movements across the west which embark on “refugees welcome” campaigns.

The migrant influx, which accelerated in 2015, has exacerbated crime and security issues within European countries, with numerous terror attacks being carried out by jihadists who exploited the “refugee” wave.

Violent crime and sexual assaults have also spiked as a result of the complete failure to integrate migrants from dangerous countries into host populations.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

* * *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, I urgently need your financial support here.