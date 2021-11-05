Watch: US-Bound Migrant Caravan Overwhelms Mexico's National Guard

Stunning videos of a migrant caravan in Mexico's southern state of Chiapas surfaced on social media Thursday, showing a violent clash between migrants and National Guard members.

Videos show migrants clashing with guardsmen, throwing rocks and hitting them with sticks. Guardsmen were sent to Chiapas days ago to prevent the caravan from moving north to Mexico City.

Apenas sale de #Pijijiapan a las 6:30 am para #Tonalá #Chiapas, la #CaravanaMigrante choca 2 veces con @GN_MEXICO_ en la CarreteraCostera. Fuentes de @INAMI_mx dicen que operativo es de rescate de rezagados. #Migrantes responden con piedras. Hay agentes y migrantes lesionados pic.twitter.com/hhDvzF6RMF — Gabriela Coutiño (@GabyCoutino) November 4, 2021

Another video shows guardsmen in retreat as the caravan of crazed migrants overwhelmed them.

En este video se aprecia a migrantes que vienen en caravana agrediendo a efectivos de la @GN_MEXICO_ en Chiapas. pic.twitter.com/4ksbSpTmJ9 — Dominio Público (@DominioPblico3) November 4, 2021

Caravan organizers Luis Rey García Villagrán and Irineo Mújica told Reuters earlier this week they were at least 4,000 strong with more than 400 children between the ages 7-18 and 100 babies under the age of one.

Migrants told local Mexican news outlet Animal Político that clashes were sparked when guardsmen detained women and children in the caravan.

The reports of at least one caravan, possibly more, ultimately heading to the US-Mexico border has put US Republican governors and lawmakers on alert for what's to come as the Biden administration's decision to halt the border wall construction and reinstitute Obama's catch-and-release policy has ignited a border crisis.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week began to construct a makeshift wall out of shipping containers with US National Guard and Department of Public Safety troopers stationed behind the containers preparing for the caravans.

Democrats are seemingly ignoring the border crisis. Suppose this week's gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey isn't a wake-up call for Dems. In that case, the party will have serious issues come midterms next year as it appears they are out of touch with the American populace.