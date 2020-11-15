"We Need A Full Investigation": WaPo Questions COVID Origins 10 Months After ZeroHedge Twitter Ban For Doing Same

About 10 months after Zero Hedge was suspended from Twitter and ridiculed by those peddling the "official" narrative about Covid-19 for an article we published asking critical questions about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the "mainstream" media finally appears to be asking those very same questions.

In the latest example of one of our "conspiracy theories" potentially turning into "conspiracy fact", the Washington Post published an op-ed by its Editorial Board on Saturday called "The coronavirus’s origins are still a mystery. We need a full investigation."

Just about 300 days late, guys. Good thing time isn't of the essence, we guess.

"After so much death and illness, a mystery from the first days of the novel coronavirus has yet to be solved. We still don’t understand its origins or how it became a global killer. The answers lie in China, and quite possibly beyond. The world needs a credible, impartial investigation to better prepare for future pandemics," the op-ed opens by saying.

The op-ed also notes that "no samples were taken that might prove a virus connection" from the Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market after the outbreak began. "The data are insufficient to settle whether the market was the contamination source, or whether it served to amplify the virus for human-to-human transmission, or both, or neither."

"The identity of the animal intermediary — if there is one — remains a puzzle," the op-ed says. Wait - if there is one? We thought the signed, sealed and delivered "official" explanation was pangolins already. What happened?

Then, to WaPo's credit, they talk about China silencing the doctors who were alarmed by the virus at first - something we wrote about and talked about extensively, as it was happening:

Last December, when the outbreak began in Wuhan, China silenced eight doctors who were alarmed by the mysterious illness that was spreading fast. Then, during critical weeks in January, provincial and central governments kept the lid on public information as the virus spread. These early coverups were telltale symptoms of China’s authoritarian party-state in action. The secrecy has left legitimate questions about whether China will ever be open about the virus origin.

And then there's the coup de grace; WaPo "goes full Zero Hedge" and asks the very same question we asked almost an entire year ago: was the Wuhan Institute of Virology involved?

Beyond the blame game, there are troubling questions in China that must be examined, including whether the coronavirus was inadvertently spread in an accident or spill from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which had previously carried out research on bat coronaviruses.

The hypocrisy is stunning - though we honestly aren't surprised at this point.

As a reminder, in January 2020, shortly after we asked if "This [Is] The Man Behind The Global Coronavirus Pandemic", referring to Wuhan Institute Of Virology scientist Peng Zhou (who three months later was being investigated by western spy agencies for his role in creating Covid) and some low-grade "reporter" from Buzzfeed decided to report us to Twitter for "doxxing" Zhou using publicly available information, Twitter told us our account had been suspended.

Recall, in September 2020, Twitter also nuked the account of "rogue" Chinese virologist, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who "shocked" the world of establishment scientists and other China sycophants, by publishing a "smoking gun" scientific paper demonstrating that the Covid-19 virus was manmade.

It was not immediately clear what justification Twitter had to suspend the scientist who, to the best of our knowledge, had just 4 tweets - none of which violated any stated Twitter policies - and the only relevant tweet being a link to her scientific paper co-written with three other Chinese scientists titled "Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route" which laid out why the Wuhan Institute of Virology had created the covid-19 virus.

For those who missed it, here is our post breaking down Dr. Yan's various allegations which twitter saw fit to immediately censor instead of allowing a healthy debate to emerge.

133 days after Twitter "permanently" banned Zero Hedge on January 31, the network reinstated us after admitting it made an error. 167 days after that, the Washington Post is asking the questions that got us banned in the first place.

We'll let our readers draw their own conclusions after letting that sink in.