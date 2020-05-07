"What Have You Done For The Country Lately?" - Steve Mnuchin And Axl Rose Are Beefing On Twitter

Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a quick break from pleading with President Trump not to unilaterally withdraw from the US-China 'Phase 1' trade pact to pick a twitter fight with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose Wednesday night.

At around 6:30 pm Wednesday evening, Rose tweeted, apropros of nothing, that "it’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole."

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

Roughly 2 hrs later, Mnuchin personally replied to Rose with a "what have you done for the country lately" with an 'American flag emoji' kicker.

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

Here's a screenshot of the original exchange (notice Mnuchin accidentally used the Liberian flag emoji...which he later replaced with an American flag by deleting his initial reply and re-replying).

Rose isn't a regular twitter user; the Mnuchin tweet was his fourth since Jan 1. Since creating his account in December 2009, he has tweeted only sparingly. Mnuchin, on the other hand, regularly jousts with political opponents, critics - as one does when you're a member of President Trump's cabinet.

And clearly, Mnuchin isn't familiar with the "Use Your Illusion II" deep cut "Get in the Ring". If he was, he would've leapt at the opportunity for an epic troll.

Mnuchin's mistaken use of the Liberian Flag elicited a flood of mocking tweets.

Pretty hilarious to call out Axl Rose’s American patriotism and then ADD THE WRONG FLAG pic.twitter.com/6Fc7fSSgfb — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) May 7, 2020

...including a reply from Rose.

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 7, 2020

Mnuchin is 57 years old, guys. Cut him some slack for trying to tweet without his 'cheaters'.

Unlike many celebrities, Rose isn't an out-and-out liberal. At times during his decade-spanning career, he has expressed sympathies more in line with libertarian or even conservative views. Unfortunately, 99.9% of the American public probably missed out on the real treat: Joe Kernen's comic deconstruction of the twitter "beef" Thursday morning " Squawk Box".