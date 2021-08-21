White House Omits Macron Plea For 'Moral Responsibility' In Afghanistan; ABC Cuts 'Unflattering' Interview Segments

The White House was busted omitting an impassioned plea from French President Emmanuel Macron not to leave Afghan allies stranded following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

In the French government's readout of the conversation between the two leaders, Macron tells Biden that the US and its allies have a "moral responsibility' to ensure the safe evacuation of Afghan citizens who assisted US and European troops for the past two decades - who, along with their families, are now at great risk Taliban death squads, according to The Guardian.

"We cannot abandon them," Macron told Biden.

The White House, however, made no mention of Macron's comments about 'moral responsibility.'

"They lauded the tireless efforts of their personnel working closely together in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens, the brave Afghans who have stood by us and our Nato partners, and other vulnerable Afghan nationals," reads a White House description of the call.

"They underscored the importance of continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan, including through multilateral fora, on the provision of humanitarian assistance and support for refugees."

Tens of thousands of international citizens and Afghans who collaborated with US and Nato forces remained stranded in Kabul on Friday, as governments grappled with an overwhelming backlog of visas and Taliban checkpoints which were preventing people safely reaching the airport. The urgency of the evacuation of Afghans allied with US and Nato forces, and western media organizations, has been compounded by recent reports of Taliban fighters going door-to-door looking for those who had worked with the previous regime and threatening them. -The Guardian

ABC covers for Biden

Meanwhile, Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out ABC News for editing out unflattering segments of their interview with President Biden. When compared to the full transcript, Biden's blunders include mistakenly saying his late son Beau served in Iraq with the Navy instead of the Army, as well as Afghanistan - where he was never deployed. He was deployed to Iraq for one year in 2009 with the US Army Delaware Army National Guard.

"Look, that’s like askin’ my deceased son Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major – I mean, as an Army major. And, you know, I’m sure he had regrets comin’ out of Afghanistan– I mean, out of Iraq," said Biden.

"Toward the end of his interview with ABC there was a telling exchange. That exchange was never broadcast on camera," said Carlson. "Now television networks edit interviews very often for time. But ABC News appears to have edited out portions that made Joe Biden look – how to put it. Not presidential. Incoherent. Confused."

Release The Biden Tapes @GStephanopoulos @ABC!



Tucker Carlson: "ABC News appears to have chosen to edit out portions that made Joe Biden look, how to put it, not Presidential, incoherent, confused." #ReleaseTheTapes pic.twitter.com/nvNWyPFc1A — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 20, 2021

According to transcripts analyzed by the Daily Wire, ABC News cut nearly 1,000 words from the broadcast.