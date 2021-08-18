White House On Defensive Over Chinese Reports That US Prepared To 'Abandon' Taiwan Too

At a moment China's military is holding extensive drills that include submarines, aircraft, and warship maneuvers near Taiwan - and as the world beholds this week's chaos unfold in the wake of a botched US evacuation from Kabul - the White House has been prompted by shaken allies in Taipei to address its "commitments" in the region.

A Tuesday statement vowing unwavering support to Taiwan's autonomy and democracy also comes as Chinese state media and officials essentially gloat over America's Afghan failure and subsequent retreat. "We believe that our commitments to our allies and partners are sacrosanct and always have been," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a press briefing.

He referenced US backing of Israel in the Middle East as well: "We believe our commitment to Taiwan and to Israel remains as strong as it’s ever been," he said. In a reference to east Asia tensions he asserted that "it’s a fundamentally different kind of situation."

Additionally White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed the topic and critics of America's "standing" in the world after the Afghan debacle: "Our message is very clear," she said. "We stand by partners around the world who are subject to this kind of propaganda that Russia and China are projecting. And we’re going to continue to deliver on those words with actions."

Chinese state media especially has been on the assault, calling Washington's Afghan adventure a precursor to what Taiwan can expect, saying that it too will be "abandoned" by the Americans. For example early this week state-run English language Global Times featured an op-ed which included this opening:

Abandonment by an imperialist US: It is quite natural for a gambler to quit and cut their losses when bets and investments go sour. So it was with colonialism, and so it goes again with modern American expeditions as both were and are still fueled by opportunism, not necessity. Using factual history as a guide, will the fate of Taiwan island be any different?

A number of former diplomats and analysts in the region believe China will now get more aggressive in "testing" how far it can go in provocative military maneuvers near Taiwan and muscle-flexing in general.

Likely this is also what's driving the major PLA military drills in waters off Taiwan this week, something which the Pentagon is said to be monitoring closely.

