WHO Advisory Committee Member Retweets (Then Deletes) Michael Moore Clip Endorsing Anti-Trump Violence

"Fair treatment for all." "Together we are stronger." "Yes to unity." "Yes to solidarity." "What a wonderful world. Together."

All rallying cries of the liberated minds of the global elite (actually these are all from WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) as they virtue-signal themselves to 'victory' over the COVID-19 pandemic.

What a Wonderful World. Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

However, while they may talk a big game in bite-size chunks, one member of this globally-praised entity accidentally pulled back the curtain on how they really feel last night as Professor Walter Ricciardi (a member of the World Health Organization’s European Advisory Committee for Health Research and also on the USA's National Board of Medical Examiners) tweeted his support of far-left activist (and movie-maker) Michael Moore's call to violent action against President Trump.

Following President Trump's tweet to "LIBERATE MICHIGAN", Moore - apparently upset at the idea of liberating his home-state from the authoritarian lockdown that is currently killing Americans slowly and crushing the economy - tweeted the following 'dog whistle' for violence against a Trump-like mannequin...

November 3. Right around 8pm ET. Party’s at my place. All are welcome. https://t.co/58WBbKKLOD pic.twitter.com/qsyYfMzyVH — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 19, 2020

Humor? maybe... but just imagine if a 'right'-leaning twitterer posted something similar with Nancy Pelosi's head on top of the dummy?

Anyway. Shortly after Moore's tweet, Ricciardi decided to retweet the threat, adding the word "beloved" to his response...

h/t Gateway Pundit

Not exactly hiding his true feelings for the man who has just pulled America's funding for the China-sponsored organization that many claim bears a lot of responsibility for a delayed reaction (to put it mildly) to the pandemic's outbreak.

Of course, once that response started gathering reactions - negatively - across social media, Ricciardi quickly deleted his tweet.

A 'blue-check-mark' seemingly endorsing violence against another human being? That seems like banning material for Twitter?

So we are sure it was just a misunderstanding... a slip of the thumb... or was he hacked by Russians?