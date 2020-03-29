WHO Issues Statement On Taiwan After Rude Official Shills For China

Since the very beginning of the Chinese coronavirus epidemic, the World Health Organization has been shilling for Beijing.

From WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus showering the CCP with praise for their early handling of the disease (by hunting down doctors who told the truth, and outright lying about its transmissibility), the WHO has proven themselves to be loyal lapdogs to the communist regime - spreading uncorrected Chinese propaganda (which Twitter is just fine with). Read more about WHO and China here.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

To that end, a journalist with Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK was rudely hung-up on after asking WHO official Bruce Aylward - who led a mission to Wuhan - if the organization might give Taiwan a membership.

First, Aylward said he couldn't hear the question - asking the reporter to move on. Then, he disconnected the line after she said she wanted to hear more about Taiwan.

When they were reconnected, Aylward dodged another direct question about Taiwan - taking China's stance with his answer while complimenting Beijing and withing Hong Kong good luck.

In response, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu highlighted Aylward's shilling in a now-viral tweet.

Wow, can’t even utter “Taiwan” in the WHO? You should set politics aside in dealing with a pandemic. FYI @WHO, 450+ news reports from 40+ countries so far positively covered #Taiwan’s handling of #COVID19. These reports do not mistake us as part of China & #TaiwanCanHelp. JW https://t.co/KbupbUb7NG — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) March 29, 2020

After millions of views, the WHO issued a statement clarifying that WHO membership is up to WHO states, not the staff - and that Taiwan has kept COVID-19 numbers relatively low, and should be learned from.

"WHO is taking lessons learned from all areas, including Taiwanese health authorities, to share best practices globally," said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic in an email to Bloomberg.

The WHO has a point of contact with Taiwan to receive information, and the country is involved in epidemiology training. Two Taiwanese public health experts took part in a research forum the WHO organized in February. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly backed China, even as Beijing was criticized by other countries and organizations for being slow to respond initially to the outbreak there, and for resisting cooperation with international disease-trackers. After weeks of wrangling, Aylward’s WHO response team gained access to Hubei province, where the virus first erupted. -Bloomberg

In February, Aylward said "China was the first line of defense to prevent the international spread of this virus, because they feared and felt the responsibility to protect the world from this virus," adding "Other countries should think about whether they apply something, not necessarily through lockdowns, but the same rigorous approach."

Could these people be any more transparent?