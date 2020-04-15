WHO Responds After Trump Pulls Funding

The World Health Organization has responded to President Trump's decision to suspend funding, and hopes that the decision will be reversed.

"We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a Wednesday press briefing.

"The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to WHO and we hope it will continue to be so," he added, according to The Hill.

Ghebreyesus added that the organization is currently "assessing" the impact on the funding cut, and will "try to fill gaps with partners."

The WHO has come under fire for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic - praising China's handling of the virus while the CCP silenced whistleblowers and lied about the disease.

Not only did the WHO repeat Chinese propaganda that there was no human-to-human transmission of COVID-19, an assessment that their own coronavirus expert disagreed with - they also opposed global border restrictions, suggesting they would spread 'xenophobia and fear' while blocking doctors from urging countries to impose them. Moreover, they recommended against the use of face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.