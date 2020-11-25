Will Biden End The Yemen War That He & Obama Started?

Since 2015 the Saudi coalition which has been bombing Yemen back to the stone age with the close cooperation of the Pentagon has essentially gotten a "free pass" by the mainstream media, despite the United Nations within the past two years classifying the war as the world's "worst humanitarian disaster".
International rights groups and press reports commonly estimate the death toll at over 100,000 and with some putting it at up to a quarter million people killed, with a large percentage being civilian deaths.
The war-torn country has also faced severe famine, rampant disease, malnutrition and a lack of medical supplies crisis especially impacting children.
A recent report from In These Times included the following appeal to President-Elect Joe Biden ahead of him taking office on January 20:
One thing Biden can do, starting on day one, is end U.S. involvement in the Yemen war — involvement that he helped initiate. "By executive order, Biden could get the Pentagon to end intelligence sharing for the Saudi coalition airstrikes, end logistical support, and end spare parts transfers that keep Saudi warplanes in the air," Hassan El-Tayyab, lead Middle East policy lobbyist for the Friends Committee on National Legislation, a progressive organization, tells In These Times. "He could restore humanitarian assistance to northern Yemen. He could use his power as president to put pressure on other nations that are supporting the Saudi coalition — like France, the United Kingdom and Canada — and get them to follow suit. He could have the State Department put a stop on all arms sales to Saudi Arabia unless they meet certain benchmarks."
But given he's stacked his top national security posts with Liberal Hawks, some of which had an active hand in forming the interventionist policies in Libya and Syria under Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, this is very unlikely.
Yemen has long been the "forgotten war" and will likely remain so, and all the while major defense contractors (tied closely to the incoming administration) will rake in the cash.
Will Biden finally end the Yemen War which he and Obama started in the first place? The Grayzone delves into this very question in its latest interview:
The segment introduces: "On the campaign trail, Joe Biden pledged to end US support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen, which the Obama-Biden administration authorized in 2015. Shireen Al-Adeimi, assistant professor of education at Michigan State University, discusses Biden’s responsibility to end the world’s worst humanitarian crisis."