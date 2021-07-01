Xi Gives Blistering Taiwan "Reunification" Speech, Vowing Foreign Meddlers Will "Get Their Heads Bashed"

China's President Xi Jinping issued a blistering "warning" to the West in a Thursday speech marking the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. The most provocative part of the roughly hour-long address given from Tiananmen Square focused on Taiwan and thwarting foreign forces' efforts at "meddling" in China's affairs and in the region (read: American and its allies).

The gray Mao suit clad Chinese leader said the nation is committed to the "reunification" of Taiwan and ensuring continued "stability" in Hong Kong, vowing that any outside "bullying" powers will inevitably "get their heads bashed".

Screengrab from Thursday's major address at Tiananmen Square.

The ceremony was a huge affair complete with flyovers of warplanes which included J-20 stealth jets and helicopters carry large national flags. Among the address themes was an emphasis on the continued rapid modernization of the armed forces in order for the Chinese people to continue resisting being "enslaved" to foreign powers.

"The Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed or enslaved the people of other countries," Xi said. "It has never done so in the past, does not do so now and will never do so in the future. At the same time, the Chinese people will never allow any outside forces to bully, oppress or enslave us. Anyone who tries to do so will be crushed to death before the Great Wall of steel built with the flesh and blood of over 1.4 billion Chinese people," Xi warned as a large crowd cheered.

Specifically invoking Taiwan and Hong Kong, Xi went on: "No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to Nikkei.

Brief description of main points of President Xi's speech today: 1.Congratulations 2. Great Achievements of the #CPC in 4 stages for rejuvenation 3.Respect, Greetings & Gratitude to all walks of life: Learn from history to create a bright future 4. Vows, expectations, and calls. pic.twitter.com/roZy43ZbRe — WangWen_RDCY (@WangwenR) July 1, 2021

And throughout were references to the history and rise of the CCP, coupled with claims of "eliminating absolute poverty"...

"I solemnly declare that through the continuous struggle of the party and our people, we have achieved the first 100th year goal of building a moderately prosperous society by eliminating absolute poverty." "The people of China are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world," said Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic. "Only socialism can save China."

"The goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects will surely be realized, and the dream of the great rejuvenation will surely come true," he said additionally.

The Communist Party of China celebrates 100 years today with a central event in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square with songs, an air show and a speech by Xi Jinping. #ccp #tiananmen pic.twitter.com/UBAPFHjHZa — Sam McNeil 马南山 سام (@stmcneil) June 30, 2021

Below is the part of the speech which delves into the Taiwan independence issue at a moment the Biden administration appears to have continued Trump's policy of provocatively sending high-level US delegations to the island:

Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China. It is also a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. We will uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and advance peaceful national reunification. All of us, compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must come together and move forward in unison. We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward "Taiwan independence," and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation. No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

#breaking China’s leader Xi Jinping wants to “crush” Taiwan’s independence & seek “peaceful reunification with the motherland”. In response to Xi's speech on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan responded: "we reject the CCP's political claims over Taiwan" pic.twitter.com/K6mZROKKPk — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) July 1, 2021

And here's a taste of the main patriotic theme and "revolutionary history" peppering the speech throughout:

A century ago, a group of young progressives held aloft the torch of Marxism and searched assiduously in those dark years for ways to rejuvenate the Chinese nation. Since then, under the banner of the Communist Party of China, generation after generation of young Chinese have devoted their youth to the cause of the Party and the people, and remained in the vanguard of the drive to rejuvenate the nation.

Taiwan quickly responded to Xi's words, reiterating that "we reject the CCP's political claims over Taiwan."

A sharp rebuke from Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council further said, "Democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law are core principles of Taiwanese society — a major institutional difference from the other side of the strait," and the statement urged further that China must stop its military intimidation and bully tactics.