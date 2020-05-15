1 Million Students At California Universities To Stay Home Next Fall As Campuses Go 'Online Only'

The California State University system, commonly recognized as the largest four-year university system in the country with 23 total campus, will not hold in-person classes through the fall semester for the majority of programs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Timothy White informed a board meeting on Tuesday that "nearly all in-person classes" will be canceled, meaning the current remote learning online format will continue.

And additionally concerning the other major system in the state, the University of California, a new statement this week said "it's likely none of our campuses will fully re-open in fall," according to a UC spokesman.

As multiple reports have underscored, this means a total of more than 770,000 students will not return to campus — which will no doubt be a huge blow to school finances, which often relies heavily for daily operations on campus-related fees such as housing, to say nothing of the coming likely massive drop in tuition and other crucial funds.

Considering other public and private colleges and universities in California are now likely to also go on-line only, we're now talking a whopping one million students expected to stay home.

It further introduces the huge unknown of how many students will choose to forgo paying tuition for what many see as a sub-par online education as opposed to the holistic experience of a college campus. As we described before many especially incoming college freshmen are likely to take a 'gap year' as they're not interested in dropping $50K plus for a semester sitting in their living room.

A California State University statement this week said: "First and foremost is the health, safety and welfare of our students, faculty and staff, and the evolving data surrounding the progression of Covid-19 — current and as forecast throughout the 2020-21 academic year," according to CNN.

And the University of California announcement said it "will be exploring a mixed approach with some material delivered in classroom and labs settings while other classes will continue to be online."

Apparently the few programs which will be deemed as essential to conduct in-person involve professions like nursing, bio-research, and medical related disciplines, where access to labs, medical equipment, and patient interaction are crucial.

Schools across the nation are already losing tens of millions in campus and summer fees given shutdowns, not to mention sports programs being shuttered, also as the the question of whether in-person instruction will even happen next Fall remains the biggest anxiety-inducing huge unknown, potentially delivering a financial fatal blow to a number of already struggling schools.

Endowment values have plunged along with markets to boot. And then there's a no doubt a greatly diminished incoming freshman class, and with that severely declining numbers of tuition checks coming in. Already faculty members are being furloughed in some cases, or salaries being cut.