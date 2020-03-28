25-Year-Old California Man With No Underlying Conditions Dies Of COVID-19; Infant Dies In Illinois

An infant in Illinois has also succumbed to COVID-19. The child's exact age was not provided.

"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death," said Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozzi Ezike. "We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us."

It is unknown if the infant had any underlying conditions.

Gov. Pritzker also confirmed tthat a state employee has died from the virus, according to WREX.

* * *

While coronavirus deaths have primarily been in those above 50-years-old, the disease has also been sending younger people to the ICU in larger than expected numbers - and in some cases, claiming younger victims.

In France, doctors have reported that 50% of ICU patients are under 60-years-old, while in the Netherlands, half are under 50.

Nearly 50% of critically ill coronavirus patients in Brazil are under 60 https://t.co/g0M07bTDXN — Sam Cowie (@SamCowie84) March 28, 2020

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Times noted the COVID-19 death of a 25-year-old pharmacy technician with no underlying health issues, whose body was found on Wednesday at a home in the Coachella valley neighborhood of La Quinta where they were in self-quarantine. The San Diego resident's identity has not been disclosed.

"This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too," said Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. "Stay safe. Keep travel and errands to essentials, and observe social distance no matter how young or well you are. Our condolences and thoughts are with everyone this pandemic has touched."

According to the Times, the majority of coronavirus cases in the county are under 50-years-old:

This is the California age range for coronavirus patients: Age 0-17: 45 cases

Age 18-49: 1,906 cases

Age 50-64: 967 cases

Age 65 and older: 847 cases

Unknown: 36 cases

For more on the flood of younger patients, read this article in The Atlantic.

"My deepest condolences go out to the family of the young adult who passed," said Fourth District Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "The virus does not discriminate and age doesn’t matter. This tragedy demonstrates the need to stay in place. It’s safer at home."

Health officials report that the deceased 25-year-old was exposed to the virus outside of Riverside county. It is important to note that while the man had no underlying health conditions, he did not go to the ER, where he could have been given one of several experimental treatments and been put on a life-saving ventilator.

His death will be added to San Diego’s number of coronavirus-related fatalities, which as of Friday afternoon stood at three. But Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County’s public health officer, said that data would be updated to include three more deaths, with the 25-year-old technician among them. Wooten said the other two deaths included a male in his mid-50s and another male in his early 80s. -LA Times

There have been a total of eight COVID-19 deaths in riverside county in individuals over the age of 70 - most of whom had underlying health problems. As of Friday afternoon, there were 183 cases in the county.

The updated figures come a day after Riverside University Health System officials released new estimates indicating coronavirus cases in Riverside County will grow — possibly doubling every four to five days — and deaths stemming from viral complications could rise 125 times the current figure in the next month. “We’re trying to change the curve and slow down the rate of infection,” RUHS Dr. Geoffrey Leung said during a news briefing at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in downtown Riverside on Thursday. “But based on forecasting and modeling … there could be a doubling of the rate of COVID-19 infection every four to five days … If we stay on the same doubling rate, (by early May) we could have over 1,000 deaths and 50,000 new cases.” Leung said he based his estimates on local approximations and nationwide trends. “By April 12, all hospital beds (in the county) will be used up, and if we stay on the same doubling rate, we’ll be out of ventilators in the April 22-May 5 period,” Leung said. The one ray of hope that he referenced was a dramatic slowdown in the rate of infection in New Rochelle, New York, where a major cluster of COVID-19 infections was documented two weeks ago, but after closely monitored isolation measures were implemented, the rate dropped precipitously. -NBC Palm Springs

Following the 25-year-old's death, Dr. Kaiser ordered all short-term lodging in the county, including home rentals such as AirBnB - to limit their business to COVID-19 response only, which includes housing patients in self-isolation, the homeless, and essential personnel.

Tenants, owners, and marketing agents are not allowed to lease any short-term rental, vacation rental, or timeshare lodging while the order is in effect throughout Riverside county.

"Now isn’t the time to visit Riverside County," said Kaiser. "Slowing the spread of COVID-19 means folks need to stay put in their own neighborhoods. Unless you’ve got nowhere else safe to be, please visit later.

On Friday, members of the California National Guard continued setting up a temporary, 125 bed "federal medical station" hospital at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio ahead of an anaticipated surge in coronavirus cases. Another temporary hospital will be set up in western Riverside county which will have an additional 125 beds.