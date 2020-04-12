Aerial View Of Manhattan In Lockdown, Now A Ghost Town! 

The latest aerial view of Manhattan in lockdown is riveting. YouTube account Mingomatic flew a drone over the island on Sunday morning (April 12) and found a city straight out of I Am Legend.

The video starts with a broad view of Manhattan from the sky, then cuts to ground level scenes. The drone flies around some of the highest-trafficked areas, such as the Financial District, Grand Central Terminal, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, Radio City, and Chinatown, to only find just a couple of cars and less than a dozen people in the entire 5-minute video. The video ends with an impressive tilt shot of the New York Stock Exchange with no one on the street.

Lifeless Manhattan illustrated in ten images:

Charging Bull:

NYSE Exchange:

West 50th Street:

West 48th Street:

Grand Central Terminal:

Chinatown:

Globe Sculpture at Columbus Circle:

Rockefeller Center:

Rainbow Room NBC Studios:

Empire State Building:

Here are Mingomatic's other impressive drone shots detailing how NYC and Jersey have transformed into ghost towns: