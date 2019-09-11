Altria Shares Slide After Trump Plan To Ban E-Cigs

After 100s of mysterious lung-related injuries among the e-cig community, President Trump called vaping a "problem" and said that his health secretary would force companies to remove flavored vaping products from the market.

“Not only is it a problem overall, but really specifically with respect for children,” Trump told reporters at the White House after a meeting with advisers including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Norman Sharpless. “We may very well have to do something very, very strong about it,” Trump said.

While Altria shares are down (which owns a 35% stake in Juul), it seems traders are not convinced...

Azar said the FDA would soon issue regulatory guidance allowing the agency to remove flavored vaping products that are believed to appeal to children.

Five million children are using e-cigarette products, Azar said, calling it an “alarming” trend.