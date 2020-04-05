Ankle-Monitors Ordered For Kentucky Residents As Crackdown On 'Covidiots' Begins

As we've noted in recent months, COVID-19 is the perfect cover for the government to usher in a massive surveillance state.

Residents in Kentucky are figuring this out firsthand, have already seen an increase in digital surveillance of smartphone tracking by the government to make sure everyone is practicing social distancing. And now, there's a new report that shows anyone refusing to quarantine after virus exposure could be subjected to wearing a GPS/cellular ankle bracelet issued by the courts.

As a response to the virus outbreak in the state, Jefferson Circuit Court judge Angela Bisig ordered anyone who has been infected by COVID-19 and fails to isolate will wear an ankle monitoring device.

CNN affiliate WDRB reported last week that Bisig ordered an individual identified as "D.L." to wear a GPS monitoring device for 14 days after refusing to self-quarantine.

In the court order, D.L. is living with "someone who has tested positive for the illness and another person who is a presumptive case," according to an affidavit from Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the health department.

D.L. was ordered to self-isolate at home after being exposed to the highly contagious disease, but according to court documents, family members said the person "leaves the house often."

After D.L. failed to respond to Bisig's request, she ordered the Department of Corrections to fit D.L. with a monitoring device. Bisig told the person if they leave the house again, criminal charges would be next.

WDRB said D.L. is not the only Kentuckian wearing an ankle monitor device to mitigate the spread of the virus from non-compliant and suspected carriers. There are three other cases.

This report comes after a group of millennials threw a "coronavirus party" that resulted in one person contracting the deadly virus. So far, 917 people in the state have tested positive, and 40 have died (as of Sunday morning, April 5).

And before you know it, "pandemic drones" could be circling above, identifying if a person is a suspected COVID-19 carrier. In essence, America's dystopian future is arriving a lot faster than anyone has anticipated.