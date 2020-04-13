Army's Seattle Field Hospital Closed After 3 Days, Without Seeing A Single Patient

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The panic and fear among the people who cannot be bothered to read the actual statistics about this pandemic is what should concern most preppers. In fact, this virus has been so overhyped that the Army’s field hospital in Seattle, an “epicenter” of the pandemic has closed after three days without seeing one single COVID-19 patient.

The empty field hospital in Seattle.

According to a report by Military.com, the hastily built field hospital set up by the Army in Seattle’s pro football stadium is shutting down without ever seeing a patient.

This is being done “so the service can shift resources where they’re more urgently needed”, Washington state Governor Jay Inslee said.

Medical equipment at the CenturyLink Field Event Center is being returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for use elsewhere, but the governor cautioned against reading too much into the move. Governor Inslee wants people to remain in a panicked state of emergency and dependent on the government’s salvation.

“Don’t let this decision give you the impression that we are out of the woods,” Inslee said in a statement intended to push the official narrative of fear on Wednesday. “We have to keep our guard up and continue to stay home unless conducting essential activities to keep everyone healthy.”

Washington state saw the first coronavirus death in the U.S. on February 29. Stay panicked and remain in fear, Inslee says.

“But we haven’t beat this virus yet and, until we do, it has the potential to spread rapidly if we don’t continue the measures we’ve put in place,“ he said.

The state asked FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers to convert the football stadium “before our physical distancing strategies were fully implemented and we had considerable concerns that our hospitals would be overloaded with COVID-19 cases,” Inslee said.

Even though the hospitals have the capacity to handle patients getting sick with the virus.

The decision to close the Seattle field hospital comes amid early signs that the number of new cases could be hitting a plateau in New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the U.S., and other states.

At a news conference Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “Overall, New York is flattening the curve.”

We were never dealing with a pandemic in the general sense. We were always dealing with a tyrannical power grab by every governor in this country and at the head of that, was Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci was so wrong about this virus he should be permanently discredited. Yet Americans continue to fall in line and obey his orders to their own personal economic detriment.

The unprecedented government response and mass panic will have lasting negative effects for all Americans. Many more will be destroyed financially and all will lose most of what’s left of our basic human rights.

The good news is that you can find toilet paper on some online retailers again. I’ll continue to do my best to link items that were bought in a panic over the past month to help those who may need them. Toilet paper still seems to be the hottest commodity of 2020.

* * *

GOOGLE Is Doing Whatever It Can to De-Monetize SHTFplan.com And Shadow-Ban us. During these TOUGH financial times, we ASPIRE to stay completely independent and pay our full staff, so we can continue to deliver VALUE to you. It is possible for you to HELP us, by supporting our COVID-19 expert survival report HERE! Thank You, ShtfPlan.com Staff