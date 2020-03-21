Watch How A Coronavirus Test Is Administered: "Awful, I Wish There Was A Better Way"

The below videos of coronavirus tests being administered could be the most immediately convincing reason for every American to self-isolate and dramatically limit their potential exposure.

When earlier this week when President Trump was asked about his own experience being tested after potential exposure via the Brazilian presidential delegation's March 7 visit to Mar-a-Lago, Trump said candidly it's “not something I want to do every day.”

But many will certainly see the remarks as significantly understated, given the test requires a no doubt deeply unpleasant ten seconds or more swab deep inside a person's nasal cavity (sometimes multiple swabs are done).

At this point over 100,000 have now been tested across the US, with over 18,500 confirmed for the virus.

The test is done with a nasopharyngeal swab, which is inserted into a patient’s nose, twisted around and then removed quickly.

For a particularly unpleasant and disturbing description, see the following:

It “felt like I was being stabbed in the brain,” one TikTok user wrote in a caption of a video showing her getting tested in her car. “It’s awful. I’m sorry,” the health-care worker who administered the test says. “I wish there was a better way to do it.”

2020: the year we all make tik toks of our drive-thru coronavirus nasal swab tests pic.twitter.com/nuwKyScVpE — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) March 18, 2020

Though it's actually similar to a standard Flu test, also unpleasant, the swab goes much deeper into the nose and it appears almost down the throat.

Watching the myriad of videos of tests now appearing on social media could be the surest way to convince most Americans to temporarily stay indoors and avoid non-essential trips to public spaces.