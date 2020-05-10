"Black Mirror" Creator Abandons Writing Because We're 'Already In A Dystopia'

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker told UK's Radio Times that his audience might not be able to "stomach" another season of his dystopian Netflix series. He said the public mood is not suited for another season considering the world has been thrown into dystopia via the virus pandemic.

When Brooker was asked for an update on the writing of season 6; he responded by saying:

“I’ve been busy doing things," he said. "I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes]. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Black Mirror, which airs on Netflix, has produced five seasons so far. The last season was released in June 2019 and consisted of just three episodes. The Emmy-winning series plunges its audience into a nightmarish dystopia where technology is making people's lives living hell.

With the world caught in the middle of a pandemic, economic crash, and geopolitical tensions soaring between superpowers, as a surveillance state is being erected across the world under cover of the virus outbreak, Brooker does not want to give his audience any more negative ideas.

Quarantines and an economic crash have resulted in isolation and anxiety for many. This is a recipe for substance abuse and mental illness as a byproduct of today's chaos could trigger a wave of suicides.

Brooker is moving away from death and despair to a comedy special on BBC titled "Antiviral Wipe" will air in the UK on May 14. The world needs hope and light amid these unprecedented times...