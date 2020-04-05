Boris Johnson Admitted To Hospital Due To "Persistent" Coronavirus Symptoms For 10 Days

Ten days after Boris Johnson was first diagnosed with the coronavirus, moments ago a Downing Street spokesman said that the UK Prime Minister is being admitted to an undisclosed hospital for tests due to "persistent symptoms" including a high fever.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests."

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus" a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

"The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Johnson remains in charge of the government, and is in contact with ministerial colleagues and officials.