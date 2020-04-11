British Suicide Rate Soars To Record High

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the number of people taking their own lives in Britain jumped to a record high in 4Q19, reported Daily Mail.

ONS recorded 1,413 suicides for 4Q19, compared with just 1,130 over the same period in 2017, resulting in a massive 25% increase.

The data showed 74% of the suicides were among males, mostly between ages 50-54.

In a regional breakdown, North East England logged the highest number of suicides, coming in at 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 8.5 in North West England, and 8.4 in London.

The rise in suicides come months before the country was thrown into a pandemic. The Institute for Employment Studies estimates that 1.5 to 2 million people have just lost their jobs across the country in recent weeks due to virus-related shutdowns. An economic depression is unfolding across the country:

The UK Macro Surprise Index suggests that economic data will start beating to the downside.

UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index crashed into a deep contraction.

ONS data also showed that growth in suicides increased the most in the last 12 months. Nick Stripe, head of life events at the ONS, had this to say:

"We saw a significant increase in the rate of deaths registered as suicide last year which has changed a trend of continuous decline since 2013. While the exact reasons for this are unknown, the latest data show that this was largely driven by an increase among men who have continued to be most at risk of dying by suicide. In recent years, there have also been increases in the rate among young adults, with females under 25 reaching the highest rate on record for their age group."

And as we've noted, the evolution of the virus crisis is not just a financial collapse but is also a social crisis. The pandemic, coupled with an economic depression in the UK, can ignite a suicide wave to scary portions.

The next figures will be published in about six months that will reflect coronavirus lockdowns.