A Burning Sensation: Gwyneth Paltrow's $75 Vagina Scented Candle Is Already Sold Out

Gwyneth Paltrow is either insane, or a marketing genius. We're going to guess the latter.

Why? Because she is selling a candle through her online "Goop" store for $75 and it's already sold out. We're not sure what the margins run on $75 candles, but they've got to be pretty good.

So what's the hook that's bringing people in? The name of the candle is "This Smells Like My Vagina".

Yes, for just $75, perverts around the world can fool themselves into thinking they are living in the nether regions of the famous 47 year old actress by shelling out for and burning the candle, which according to Fox News actually is made up of geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar smells.

The idea for the candle supposedly started as a joke and the product description online reads: “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP -- the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh ... this smells like a vagina’ -- but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.”

The candle is sold out online.

Paltrow has often garnered headlines for her lifestyle company's products. Last holiday season, it sold $43,000 earrings, an animal cruelty-free moisture bar shaped like an egg for $65 and a BDSM kit.

Goop called its holiday gift guide the “ridiculous but awesome gift guide.”