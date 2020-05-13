California Inmates Infecting Themselves With COVID-19 In Scheme To Get Released

Inmates in Los Angeles County, California are infecting themselves with the Wuhan coronavirus in the hope that they will be released from prison, Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed during a Monday press conference.

Surveillance footage from the Pitchess Detention Center just north of Santa Clarita shows inmates passing a bottle of hot water around in what Villanueva described as an attempt to both become infected, and raise their body temperature before a nurse takes their temperature in order to fake the illness.

"Under normal circumstances, no one would be doing that anyway, particularly when everyone has the same access to the water. … No one shares this," said Villanueva. "Now, they’re sharing the hot water and using the same bottle."

There are roughly 2,000 inmates who have been quarantined at Pitchness, according to SCVTV.

"Everyone has the same symptoms," said 28-year-old inmate David Lopez, who is serving a two-year sentence for assault. "I was down for four days. I had severe body aches, troubling breathing, sweating profusely with cold sweats, and I didn’t have the energy to get up to even use the restroom," he said, adding "I have not been tested."

In other footage noted by Breitbart, inmates can be seen drinking from the same styrofoam cup and sniffing from a mask to try and become infected. They are also 'deliberately crowding together and not social distancing,' according to the Sheriff.

That said, "There's no such thing as social distancing here," said inmate Rudolph Castro, 46, who is currently awaiting trial to face murder charges. "We're pretty much packed in here like sardines."

Castro said the inmates use the same soap, they shower together, line up, sit and eat together, and “everything is really close.” They’ve also been given disinfectant to clean the floors with, but the inmates have said they don’t believe it is enough. According to at least three inmates within an NCFF dormitory, nearly every single inmate within a 90-man dorm began exhibiting some form of symptoms similar to those related to COVID-19 starting last week. All three said they’ve been experiencing symptoms, but outside of temperature checks and some receiving blood pressure checks, a majority of them remain untested and afraid. -SCVTV

"It’s sad to think that someone deliberately tried to expose themself to [coronavirus]," he said, adding "As a result of this behavior, from this particular modular, 21 inmates tested positive for [coronavirus] in a week of these videos being taken."

"That is problematic because somehow there was a mistake in belief among the inmate population that if they tested positive that there was a way to force our hand and release more inmates out of our jail environment," Villanueva added. "And that's not going to happen."