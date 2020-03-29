Canada Bans Passengers Showing Virus Symptoms From Domestic Flights & Trains

Canada has over 6,243 confirmed coronvirus cases, including 64 deaths as of Sunday, which compared to the United States - at over 135,000 cases and rapidly growing - appears to be doing a much better job at fighting the spread.

Though nationwide transport systems, including flights and trains, are still active, Canada announced Sunday that starting Monday any passengers showing symptoms related to Covid-19 will be banned from domestic flights and trains.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new nation-wide rule from his residence in a press briefing, which reads "people showing any signs whatsoever of Covid-19 will be denied boarding on all domestic flights and intercity passenger trains," according to Politico.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau briefing reporters at his residence while working in quarantine.

Trudea said that measures to contain the disease are "beginning to work" but still said individuals "need to continue to do what is necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

The new measures will likely involve more invasive temperature scans and symptom monitoring checks by authorities at transport hubs. But the language of the new order puts the onus on the train and airline companies to monitor and enforce the mandate among their passengers.

Thus far Canadians who are returning from travel abroad are under legal mandate to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

Toronto Pearson International Airport, via Reuters.

Trudea's own wife previously tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to London, and has since been in self-isolation for two weeks, but recently announced her doctor said she was in the clear.

Neither Trudea nor their children have shown symptoms, but over the weekend he indicated he may continue to work in a state of isolation to "set an example" for Canadians.

Currently Quebec is maintaining police checkpoints around the province's major cities in order to monitor unnecessary travel, and to tell outside travelers returning to Quebec to self-quarantine upon return to their homes. Quebec has further banned gatherings of 5 people or more in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.