China is facing a new outbreak of COVID-19, and is blaming foreigners for an increasing number of infections detected among those entering the country.

According to one of Beijing's leading experts handling the crisis, Professor Li Lanjuan, she is "very worried that imported cases could trigger another large-scale epidemic in our country," reports the Daily Mail.

Her comment came after health officials reported the country's first case of someone who is believed to have contracted the disease, known as COVID-19, from another person returning from abroad. It also came as life in former epicentre Wuhan is slowly returning to normal following a two-month draconian lockdown. -Daily Mail

The 73-year-old Prof Li - who led the effort in Wuhan - told China News on Tuesday that controlling and preventing imported cases is an "arduous" task for medical workers, adding "This requires us to continue to intensify our efforts and work tirelessly to prevent the coronavirus pneumonia epidemic from spreading in other cities."

Of note, Wuhan officials have been accused of lying and manipulating data so that it would appear that they have a handle on the situation, according to a local doctor.

Li also old the CCP-owned People's Daily in Wuhan "The mission in Wuhan has not been accomplished, and there are still many critical patients. Furthermore, I think the current situation in our country is very tough," she said, adding "Can we make every effort to guard our country and prevent another epidemic from happening? This is a tough challenge."

She also demanded officials identify those who were struck down by the virus but have not been officially diagnosed. She warned that they could re-ignite the epidemic. Doctors in Guangzhou, the provincial capital of Guangdong, have diagnosed a coronavirus patient who fell ill after having close contact with a person entering China from Turkey. This is the first coronavirus case in the country with a direct link to an imported case. The Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission called it 'a case related to an imported case' in a statement yesterday. The 54-year-old man, known by his surname Jin, experienced muscle pain and a lack of strength on March 17. He was hospitalised on March 20 with a slight fever and tested positive the next day. Mr Jin was a close contact with another confirmed case, 34-year-old Ms Lin, who stayed in Istanbul from January 22 to March 8 on a business trip. Ms Lin flew back to Guangzhou on March 9 via Bangkok. She did not show any symptoms upon entering the country and stayed at home most of the time afterwards. She was diagnosed on March 21 after the city's infectious disease authority gave her a test. -Daily Mail

"Cases related to imported cases are the second-generation cases brought in from abroad. It means the close contacts of [the imported cases] have been transmitted and fallen ill," said Li.

According to Chinese health officials, there were no new local cases of COVID-19, but 39 infections brought from overseas.

Can you believe it?