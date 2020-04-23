Chinese Doctors' Skin Turns "Very Dark" After Barely Surviving COVID-19

Dr. Yi Fan and Dr. Hu Weifeng both survived coronavirus after being infected while treating patients in the city of Wuhan, where they both worked. But after they were placed on life support, their skin turned "very dark".

Both doctors were diagnosed back in January while working at Wuhan's central hospital and were eventually taken to the Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital and transferred twice as a result of their serious condition.

While initially the change in their skin color was attributed to a hormonal imbalance after their livers had reportedly been damaged by the virus, another doctor suspected that it could have been as a result of one of the drugs they received during the beginning of their treatment, according to the NY Post.

"When I first gained consciousness, especially after I got to know about my condition, I felt scared. I had nightmares often,” Dr. Yi said after spending 39 days on life support.

Hu remains bedridden, which he has been for 99 days, after undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy from February 7 to March 22. He only recently regained the ability to speak, on April 11.

Hu's doctor says he's expected to change back to his normal color when his liver function improves.

Both doctors coincidentally "happened" to have worked with whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang, who died of the illness on February 7.