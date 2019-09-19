Chinese Scientists Have Allegedly Developed A Weapon For "Crowd Control"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Chinese scientists are claiming that they’ve invented the world’s first sonic weapon to control people by causing bodily discomfort. The rifle-shaped instrument, which was jointly developed with military and law enforcement, is designed to disperse crowds using focused waves of low-frequency sound, the academy’s Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry website said on Wednesday.

According to the South China Morning Post, the device’s “biological effect” would cause extreme discomfort, with vibrations in the eardrums, eyeballs, stomach, liver, and brain, scientists said. Studies dating to the 1940s found that low-frequency sound energy could cause dizziness, headaches, vomiting, bowel spasms, involuntary defecation, organ damage, and heart attacks. This all depends on frequency and exposure, but in Communist China, it really isn’t likely much thought will be given to the health of the slaves the government intends to use this on.

The Chinese government launched the sonic weapon program back in 2017 and its conclusion is likely to be related to the months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, regardless of what the state-owned media is claiming. That means the government intends to use the force and violence to control people protesting their use of force and violence.

Typically, sonic weapons are incredibly large and have to be mounted on vehicles. Until the Chinese developed this new device, which has no moving parts, they were also powered by electricity to drive a magnetic coil in order to generate energy. This meant they needed a large and stable source of power. But not anymore.

People demanding their freedom has compelled the masters to come up with more ways to continue the enslavement of others.

So far, there have not been reports of the Chinese government using this weapon on people. That could all change soon as people slowly begin to realize the nature of government is to be violent and controlling and keep people from figuring out that they are slaves. It would likely take very little for the government to use this device against its own people.