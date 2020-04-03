Chris Cuomo Hallucinates Dead Father During Night Of Coronavirus Hell

CNN's Chris Cuomo says he endured a night of hell while battling coronavirus - shivering so hard he chipped a tooth and began hallucinating.

"This virus came at me. I’ve never seen anything like it," said the 49-year-old Cuomo - telling viewers he had a fever of 103 degrees "that wouldn't quit."

"It was like somebody was beating me like a piñata," he added. "And I was shivering so much … I chipped my tooth."

Cuomo said of the fever-induced hallucinations: "My dad was talking to me," referring to the former New York governor who died in 2015. "I was seeing people from college, people I haven’t seen in forever. It was freaky what I lived through last night, and it may happen again tonight."

Chris Cuomo’s Covid-19 experience sounds brutal pic.twitter.com/l31SPqX97q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2020

Cuomo, broadcasting from his basement, has been providing CNN viewers with a firsthand account of his experience with coronavirus in an effort to illustrate how serious the disease is. Alas, with airports empty, Cuomo's message may not have reached many.

"Anybody who’s ever seen me spar will tell you my first round is never my best, and this has proven no different with coronavirus," Cuomo said. "I’ve never experienced any kind of fever like what I have going on all the time, and the body aches and the tremors and the concern about not being able to do anything about it. I totally get why so many are so scared all over this country."

That said, Cuomo reports that his wife and kids have tested negative for the disease, "and that is the best thing I ever could have heard."

.@ChrisCuomo shares the details of his symptoms and some good news as he fights coronavirus from his basement. pic.twitter.com/wF6zlN9Yay — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

Seems like Cuomo is fighting a real war in his basement - which is nothing new for CNN correspondents.