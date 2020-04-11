CNN Accidentally Displays 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Question During Coronavirus Town Hall

CNN's dozens of viewers were surprised last week when a viewer's question about Trump Derangement Syndrome - or "TDS" made it onto live television during a coronavirus town hall.

During a panel with Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CDC Director Robert Redfield in which they were answering questions from viewers, a graphic at the bottom of the screen displayed: "Is Stage-4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity?"

TDS is a label commonly given to liberals who can't cope with the fact that Donald Trump is their president - sending them into rabid diatribes about nazis, fascists, and other words they don't understand.

Attributed to James Fox, the question remained on the screen for only a few seconds and Cooper did not ask his guests to address it, according to Fox News.

Watch:

Question on CNN: Is Stage-4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity? 😂 pic.twitter.com/OIeg6YkznJ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 10, 2020

While CNN's gaffe may have entertained a few airport janitors, the slip-up didn't go unnoticed on Twitter:

As someone whose job it was at one point to put social media messages like these on the bottom of the @CNN screen during town halls, I feel bad for whoever let this one slip through... pic.twitter.com/O17f2ldn7Z — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 10, 2020