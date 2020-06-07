Couples "Should Wear Masks During Sex" In COVID World, 'Experts' Advise

Researchers at Harvard University examined the probabilities of contracting COVID-19 during sex. And to lower transmission risk, they determined people engaged in lovemaking should wear masks and avoid kissing.

The research, titled "Sexual Health in the SARS-CoV-2 Era," was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine last month, describes new "guidance on how to address sexual health and activity" during the pandemic." It recommends people must wear a mask for the most dangerous sexual scenario: Sex with those who've not quarantined.

Sexual Practices During the SARS-CoV-2 Era and Patient Resources

Sex puts people within close proximity, so both individuals would likely be exposed to droplets like coughs, sneezes, and spit. At the same time, 35% of COVID-19 carriers are asymptomatic, which means sex could spread the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Guidelines for sex, in a post-corona world, have been limited. Oregon and New York City health departments published coronavirus sex guides and visuals showing people how to have sex with social distancing in mind.

Oregon Health Department Guidelines For Sex In COVID World

Harvard's research is some of the first guidelines of safe sex during the pandemic. While kissing should be avoided, it also warned against oral-to-anal acts because anything that involves spit and human stool could lead to virus spreading.

"Until this is clarified, urine should also be considered potentially infectious. SARS-CoV-2 RNA has been detected in stool samples, raising concern for fecal–oral transmission (7). It is not clear, however, whether viral RNA detected in stool is capable of causing productive infection. Moreover, these data are moot, given that any in-person contact results in substantial risk for disease transmission owing to the virus' stability on common surfaces and propensity to propagate in the oropharynx and respiratory tract," researchers said.

Sex between people who've isolated together still presents some risk, though it's much safer than someone who has been out of quarantine. The researchers said the safest approach to sexual activity in a pandemic is to practice abstinence. Another option, they said, is masturbation.

"Masturbation is an additional safe recommendation for patients to meet their sexual needs without the risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection," they said.

