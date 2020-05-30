COVID Bubbles Could Be The Future Of Restaurant Dining 

Dining bubbles could be the savior of the collapsing restaurant industry, as nearly a quarter of American eateries will go out of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaraunt operators are desperately searching for innovative solutions to make patrons feel safe from the virus as economies in the U.S. and Europe reopen.

A French designer, who goes by the name Christophe Gernigon, invented plexiglass bubbles, called Plex'Eat, which are suspended from the ceiling and sit around a patron's head while they have dinner, ensuring social distancing and a reduction in virus transmission inside the facility.

"I wanted to make it more glamorous, more pretty," Gernigon told Reuters. He said the dinning bubbles would enter production shortly and added a lot of interest has already been seen from restaurant operators in France, Belgium, Canada, Japan, and Argentina.

On Gernigon's website, he discusses how the dinning bubble originated:

"I imagined, during the nocturnal creative wanderings of these months of confinement, a new way of welcoming customers of bars and restaurants in search of outings."

Gernigon said the H.A.N.D. restaurant in Paris is preparing to place an order.

Shown below, OpenTable restaurant data remains crashed across the world, with a notable pickup in Germany.

The problem with social-distancing inside a restaurant is that patrons have to remove their masks to eat food or sip on drinks. The dining bubble could be a solution for American eateries, which would make patrons feel much safer. The restaurant industry needs to restore confidence -- this could give them the upper hand.