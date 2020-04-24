Debunking The Hydroxychloroquine "Controversy" - Media Full-Court Press Continues Against "Trump-Touted" Drug

Update (1130ET) : It appears there is a full court press against hydroxycholoroquine this morning as the media has jumped all over a report from JAMA that at first glance sounds very ominous but in fact is related to a derivative drug - chloroquine diphosphate

How safe and effective are 2 different regimens of chloroquine diphosphate in the treatment of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)?

Conclusions and Relevance:

The preliminary findings of this study suggest that the higher CQ dosage should not be recommended for critically ill patients with COVID-19 because of its potential safety hazards, especially when taken concurrently with azithromycin and oseltamivir. These findings cannot be extrapolated to patients with nonsevere COVID-19.

Sounds very ominous and in fact was headlined on CNBC thus: "the primary effect of using the drug that was touted by President Trump is death" in an outrageous lie.

To be clear - Chloroquine Diphosphate is the fish tank cleaner; hydroxychloroquine is the one they should have tested (and the one that President Trump has "touted" as the media is so happy to say.

JAMA even brings up the difference in their report -

Recent publications have drawn attention to the possible benefit of chloroquine diphosphate (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In other words, they are using this bullshit science for political purposes.

Update (1005ET) : Minutes after this post was created, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned patients against taking two malaria medications that have been talked up by President Trump for Covid-19, unless carefully monitored in a hospital or as part of a clinical trial.

The FDA said it was issuing the warning after reports that patients taking the drugs, especially in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, had experienced heart issues.

“The FDA is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with Covid-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, often in combination with azithromycin,” the health agency said in the warning.

Additionally, the cost of hydroxychloroquine ingredients is soaring.

Cadila Healthcare managing director Sharvil Patel said contracts with Chinese suppliers of ingredients for hydroxychloroquine production had not been honored as they were signed and suppliers were asking to pay multiple times more, Financial Times reports, citing an interview with the executive.

Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology, a Chinese supplier of hydroxychloroquine ingredient m-chloroaniline, confirmed the product's 375% price increase to about $26,840 a ton since the start of the year, FT says citing an identified official at the company

The media's now saying it doesn't work. Is that actually true?

There sure has been a lot of recent press about how ineffective hydroxychloroquine is. That’s a real letdown given how promising it was thought to be.

But are the headlines true?

To answer that, Chris pulls up the original VA study all of the recent headlines are referencing. Well, it turns out, it’s based on quite poor “science”.

For example, it wasn’t randomized; by its own admission, hydroxychloroquine was given to sicker patients, closer to death, when we know HCQ works best when given early on. And zinc, a key component to its efficacy, wasn’t administered. Nor was azithromycin in a number of cases.

Right now, the “HCQ shows no benefit” claim appears more an intentional narrative than a science-backed finding. In fact, there is growing empirical evidence, notably in France and Costa Rica, that it can work amazingly well when applied under the right conditions.

For now, it seems we remain best served by keeping our eyes open and doing our own investigation versus relying on what the media is telling us.

