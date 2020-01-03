"Dire Circumstances": Aussie Wildfires Intensify After Killing Half A Billion Animals; Record Numbers Evacuate

The brushfires raging across Australia which have killed an estimated 480 million animals have intensified over the last 12 hours, according to NASA, causing a record number of residents evacuate as forecasters predict worsening conditions.

Authorities on Friday urged evacuations for Australians living in parts of New South Wales and Victoria to avoid brushfires which are expected to rage out of control over the weekend. Temperatures in the area topped 104 F across much of the state, and no end to the destruction is currently in sight. According to NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance, this is "the largest evacuation of people out of the region ever."

I would love some big creators to help raise awareness for our beautiful country. AUSTRALIA is on fire, and we need all the help we can get. 500m animals dead. Thousands stranded on beaches. Pls RT with link to @RedCrossAU pic.twitter.com/2CwHp4CqRi — Pia (@piamuehlenbeck) January 3, 2020

"Conditions are set to mirror or even deteriorate beyond what we saw on New Year's Eve," said the Bureau of Meteorology's Jonathan How, adding that strong and dry winds would pick up over the weekend.

Over 1,300 homes have been destroyed, while 17 deaths have been reported.

In a harbinger of the searing conditions expected, a number of fires burnt out of control in South Australia as temperatures topped 40 degrees C (104 F) across much of the state and strong winds fanned flames. Victoria declared a state of disaster across areas home to about 100,000 people, with authorities urging people to evacuate before a deterioration expected on Saturday. -Reuters

"If they value their safety they must leave," said police emergency responder Michael Grainger. "I’d suggest personal belongings are of very, very little value in these circumstances," adding "These are dire circumstances, there is no doubt."

In the southern seaside resort town of Mallacoota, over 4,000 people were forced to take refuge on the beach and in boats as an "apocalyptic" scene unfolded amid a dark orange sky.