Disturbing Developments In UK Policing

Via Off-Guardian.org,

A couple of days ago someone brought the following clip to our attention on Twitter:

The other week journalist @MikeSegalov got hassled and shouted at by the police for filming an incident in a park. Here's the footage. Not a good look for the police – breaking social distancing rules by surrounding him and wrongly shouting at a journalist to go home. pic.twitter.com/BKXSXbE6Gm — Great Editor (@simonchilds13) April 16, 2020

From the tannoy declarations of “you in the blue, go home”, to the haranguing tone, to the declarations the journalist is “killing people”, it’s all pretty disturbing.

And this is far from an isolated incident.

Clearly these clips are all brief, and sometimes lacking a broader context, but they create a general picture that is quite disturbing.

You combine this with the new laws, and you get what former Supreme Court Justice, Lord Sumption, called :

“a hysterical slide into a police state” and an “irrational response driven by fear”.

Police officers are not immune to groupthink, panic or hysteria and the tone of the press and political discourse could easily create a Crucible-like atmosphere that puts both journalists, and ordinary members of the public, in serious danger.