Dr. Fauci: I Don't Think We Should Shake Hands "Ever Again"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was optimistic yesterday (and the media crowed about his sudden about-face) as he said he hopes to see a "light at the end of the tunnel" by the end of April in the fight against COVID-19.

However, what went under-reported was a comment he made on a Wall Street Journal podcast. Specifcally, the best-known member of the White House coronavirus task force, on Wednesday suggested that Americans should never shake hands again.

"When you gradually come back, you don't jump into it with both feet. You say, what are the things you could still do and still approach normal? One of them is absolute compulsive hand-washing. The other is you don't ever shake anybody's hands." "I don't think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you. Not only would it be good to prevent coronavirus disease; it probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country," the doctor added.

So, there is "light" at the end of the tunnel that we will return to normal but that 'new normal' will mean no handshakes, hugs, or venturing outside without full PPE?

Remember, 'no' means no!