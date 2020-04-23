Elizabeth Warren's Brother Dies Of Coronavirus

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:17

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's older brother, Donald Reed Herring, died on Tuesday night in Norman, Oklahoma according to the former presidential candidate.

The 86-year-old Herring was a 20-year veteran of the Air Force and a Vietnam veteran.

Herring spent his last months on earth watching his little sister's lies over her heritage unravel, before she crashed and burned on the national stage as a presidential candidate - refusing to pull out of the race until Joe Biden had a clear lead over Bernie Sanders.