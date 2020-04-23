Elizabeth Warren's Brother Dies Of Coronavirus

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's older brother, Donald Reed Herring, died on Tuesday night in Norman, Oklahoma according to the former presidential candidate.

The 86-year-old Herring was a 20-year veteran of the Air Force and a Vietnam veteran.

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother. pic.twitter.com/oOG6HArEL6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

Herring spent his last months on earth watching his little sister's lies over her heritage unravel, before she crashed and burned on the national stage as a presidential candidate - refusing to pull out of the race until Joe Biden had a clear lead over Bernie Sanders.