Encounters Of An Average American Nobody With The 'Curious' COVID New World

Authored by Doug “Uncola” Lynn via TheBurningPlatform.com,

Last week, I read an online article in my local paper telling of a 68-year-old gentleman who died from COVID-19. In the article, it described how the man had retired in the last year because of cancer. Then, two days later, my wife asked me if I had read the article. When I said that I had, she responded:

“Scary, huh? He was healthy.”

I replied:

“What do you mean? He had underlying issues“.

And when we logged-on to read the article again, it was tagged as “updated 7 hours ago” and many of the words I’d read two nights before were…. gone.

In the paragraph where it said he retired, it mentioned nothing of his cancer and instead described how the man was “active and enjoyed riding his bike”.

Of course, even a tin-foil-hat-wearing blogger like me would have a hard time believing that any conspiratorial pressure could be applied to my local paper. Perhaps the family requested the change or the original article was in error. It’s hard to say.

But I do know what I read. And, the internet archive “Way Back Machine” showed the URL as being updated on March 31, 2020 and again on April 2, 2020, but the initial article was not archived. Now I wish I’d have taken a screenshot of, or printed, the original post.

Why?

Because of, as delineated in my last six Coronavirus articles, the dubious origins and timing of the outbreak, the coinciding events, how COVID-19 has been reported, and the questionable responses of governments and organizations around the world.

Everything is suspect and it’s not difficult to differentiate between reporting and propaganda; because there’s an agenda behind propaganda. Always an agenda. That said, it is difficult to discern truth in a bubble – which is basically what America has become – an electronic bubble full of colorful programming and strategic deception.

You can call me a conspiracy theorist and that’s fine; although I prefer critical thinker. For example, is it a “conspiracy” when a pandemic “exercise” undertaken by specific “players” is publically known? As stated in my last article:

….. there have been many oddities during the Coronavirus outbreak. One peculiarity is how the same players consistently appear to advance the narrative; to wit, Bill Gates, John Hopkins University, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These show up almost everywhere Coronavirus tales are told and, perhaps unsurprisingly, participated in the October 2019 Event 201 Pandemic Exercise – a near-exact simulation which took place a mere few weeks before the current COVID-19 outbreak went viral globally.

Even on the Event 201 website the “prominent individuals from global business, government, and public health” who participated were identified as “players” which, in fact, should be interpreted as practicing for the real thing.

Again, please note how an entity entitled the “World Economic Forum” co-sponsored the Event 201 exercise along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation & John Hopkins University:

Event 201 The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.

And now consider this article dated March 31, 2020 describing a “project” the World Economic Forum “has christened” as “Known Traveler Digital Identity (KTDI)”.

KTDI is a “surveillance-by-design” vision for tracking and control of travelers… KTDI would use a blockchain-based distributed ledger to bind together, through an app on a traveler’s mobile device, all of the following data: – Biometrics (initially facial images, possibly also fingerprints, etc.) – Government-issued ID credentials (passport number, etc.) – Travel history including logs of border crossings, hotel stays, and possibly also car rentals and/or other events – Purchase logs and possibly bank account information and/or other financial and transaction records – Pre-crime predictive “risk assessment” and profiling scores generated at each “intervention” point before and during each trip or transaction

Additionally, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has been all over the news lately advocating for new initiatives such as “disease surveillance, including a case database that is instantly accessible to relevant organizations, and rules requiring countries to share information” and “Digital Certificates to be issued to those who have been tested for COVID-19.”

Gates has also recently offered his unsolicited national advice on “best-case scenarios” for American “total isolation” measures as well as “social distancing” and “mandated shutdowns”. Moreover, during a CNN Global Town Hall on March 26, 2020 Gates outlined three steps for the U.S. Government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak to include lockdown, testing, and vaccination.

Did you vote to elect Bill Gates to advise on public policy in America? Because I didn’t. Was he appointed by someone? Because, paradoxically, we’re witnessing the founder of a software company that spies on its customers now advising a government that violates the constitutional rights of its citizens.

Should it be any surprise, therefore, the response to COVID-19 has served the Orwellian ends of tyranny, centralization, and control?

In an article from early March 2020 entitled “Six Reasons Why Covid-19 Fails The Sniff Test”, I wrote:

It also has become completely obvious that certain names/entities consistently appear in the COVID-19® coverage (in both the mainstream and alternative media): The Gates Foundation, John Hopkins University, and UK’s The Guardian.

And a recent article posted a few days ago described nine governors of U.S. states “resisting stay-at-home orders” and how the pressure brought to bear on them has been formidable; perhaps not unlike the pressure American citizens now face if they don’t wear masks in public. Contained in the above-linked article is a map courtesy of The Guardian, Event 201 sponsor John Hopkins University and, apparently, George Orwell:

Notice how the polka-dots are blood-red? It’s like the splatter on a wall at a murder scene – all for psychological effect. Because nothing is random.

In the meantime, citizen journalists are ignoring their shelter-in-place orders to see if there are other reasons why “authorities” want people to remain in their homes. The below video demonstrates a stark contrast between officia l Orwellian narratives versus the cell-phone footage of multiple Americans at various hospitals around the country. It is over 27-minutes in length but, at the very least, view the 4.5-minute segment from the 17:45 mark to the 22:23 mark where an administrator of an urgent care facility assaults a citizen journalist for merely asking questions:

Furthermore, other videos have been posted online including dummies being used in (apparently) staged pandemic footage and one even by a hospital worker who claims Coronavirus is a lie.

Can you explain this? Because I can’t. In fact, it raises more questions. Why would locals participate in a cover-up? What kind of leverage could be applied on them to lie? And if there is something amiss afoot – as the multiple videos seem to show – wouldn’t there at least be some more whistleblowers? I mean, wouldn’t more patriots emerge to confirm any deception and pressure? And, why haven’t the videos been censored on YouTube?

Regardless, look around and see how far the entire nation has progressed in such a short time.

This last weekend, I drove to a big box store for some lumber and outdoor supplies as the wife rode along to pick up a few items at a nearby grocery. Inside the big box retail center, several customers were wearing masks and some had on rubber gloves. The cashiers now check people out behind sheets of plexiglas as the new authoritarian messaging sounds “social-distancing” instructions overhead and even now barks orders up from the floor: “WAIT HERE”

At the grocery, I remained in the rig as the wife completed her shopping. A masked female Caucasian placed her items in her car, doused her hands with sanitizer, lit up a smoke, and then drove away. Another woman returned to an SUV where her husband and kids awaited. The man popped the hatch and secured their groceries as his wife returned the cart. They both hand sanitized and drove away. A black woman exited, got in her car, checked her phone and drove away.

There’s no denying the fact COVID-19 has, at the very least, infected the minds of the masses. It has become a VERY big deal worldwide. Perhaps because it is a bioweapon killing legions of folks. Yet I told my wife I’m having difficulty accepting the new dystopia because my instincts tell me the billionaires have gaslighted the world – that it’s an illuminati mind-f*ck.

Still, at the same time, I know a young man who recently came back from spring break and now has all of the COVID-19 symptoms. He was denied a test by his local hospital and told to self-quarantine. Then my wife read me a tweet from a nurse who said not to believe any of the reports we see on television. She said they’re only working half shifts at her hospital.

And, yet, the psychological suppression is complete in all but a few, and most Americans now remain in shock. They’re scared because it has become such a big deal. They see it every day; many from behind their masks.

Currently, small businesses have collapsed and Wal-Mart has gained new dictatorial powers to the point of restricting how people can move and shop in their stores; and concurrently denying the ability of customers to grow their own food by mandating garden items as NON-essential.

Undeniably, the Centralizers have the momentum. Or, rather, the momentum has been building for decades. Anything outside the domain of the Centralizers has been deemed a threat: growing food, harvesting rainwater, or even treating COVID-19 with malaria drugs and/or hydroxychloroquine.

Coronavirus has become the musical force of musician Frank Zappa’s “Joe’s Garage” that so threatened the “Central Scrutinizer”:

This is the CENTRAL SCRUTINIZER… it is my responsibility to enforce all the laws that haven’t been passed yet. It is also my responsibility to alert each and every one of you to the potential consequences of various ordinary everyday activities you might be performing which could eventually lead to The Death Penalty…. .. Our studies have shown that this horrible force is so dangerous to society at large that laws are being drawn up at this very moment to stop it forever! Cruel and inhuman punishments are being carefully described in tiny paragraphs so they won’t conflict with the Constitution … which, itself, is being modified in order to accommodate THE FUTURE.

It remains to be seen whether the New Society transitions into tyrannical centralization or neo-localism; even if the momentum currently favors the former. To be sure, we have progressed to the point it would take a nation of rugged individualists and freethinkers, indeed, to turn this coronavirus-riddled ship around in time to arrive in a new age of innovation, localism, and self-reliance.

But, hey, anything can happen, right?

Well, maybe not.

No matter what, though, understand this: The billionaires are completely committed. They’ve crossed the Rubicon; they’ve passed the point of no return. They can’t go back because this either ends with them against walls and hanging from ropes or with the masses in digital chains. And they’re very close to succeeding.

It’s a war. And, so far, the momentum is on one side.

It is possible the narrative may be unraveling, however, because I know some sleepy sheeple who are now questioning the official reports. So maybe it means we’re close too. But close never wins anything. Not in a war.

In the meantime, the media onslaught is dialed to maximum volume. The other night I saw a commercial on TV where the following message was repeated several times:

“Staying home saves lives!”

And I started to wonder if that wasn’t a threat?

We also now have helicopters flying above American public spaces dictating Orwellian messages to the proles:

“For your own safety and for your family’s safety, please maintain social distancing“.

Doesn’t that sound like a threat? I might think so if I didn’t fully understand how government’s throughout history have always been completely dedicated to the welfare of their citizens. The State is here to protect and serve, correct? Because… if even TIGERS in a New York Zoo can get Coronavirus, then it must be bad. Super bad. We must be protected. We must be safe.

And the babies! The poor little babies.

We must think of the children!

I wonder if historians looking back on this time will comprehend the paradoxes: As societies ostensibly sought to save each other, they oppressed one another; in a time of social distancing families sheltered-in-place together; and, as headlines screamed, people wearing masks were silent.

A few nights ago, I looked up at the stars and they seemed more intimately near for some reason. I was thinking about summer coming soon and thought of the neighbor kids home from school playing under the sun.

I contemplated the old Bible stories: Of those who built their houses on sand compared to those who built on a solid foundation. How the storms came and the wind blew, and all was carried away but for some. Also Noah’s Ark and the fate of those drowning unprepared.

I considered Neo in The Matrix as well, when my kid and I were experimenting with Zoom video conferencing while on two separate floors of the same home. We were exploring privacy settings and I wanted to see some of the hosting configurations so I stepped away from my office to go look through the other portal. Soon, I was peering down back into my own tiny world. Without me, my office looked like a set on a Hollywood stage. It was surreal. Like I had passed on and was floating above…. or merely remembering. I wondered if there was a difference.

Coronavirus has driven us even further into the grid – where gnostic spirits, and hidden eyes, can see. And strange ears hear. The cameras now peer into private honeycombs all throughout an immense hive of lives separated.

My own custom-built system has no camera or audio capabilities, but I can hook up a video/audio feed through USB and disconnect when not in use. Of course, all the Zoom settings default away from privacy; like our smart(?)phones and all of the other apps in the Matrix.

It won’t be a virus that kills us in the end. History will show we died of convenience.