Epstein Co-Conspirators Named By Accuser; Alleged Pedo Scout Ready To Spill The Beans

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araroz filed an amended complaint Tuesday which names two accomplices in the convicted pedophile's alleged sex-trafficking operation along with more than 20 corporate entities, according to CNN.

While Epstein's alleged 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of actively participating in Epstein's sex crimes, the new complaint asserts that "secretary" Lesley Groff and former executive assistant Cimberly Espinosa "participated with and assisted Epstein in maintaining and protecting his sex trafficking ring, ensuring that approximately three girls a day were made available to him for his sexual pleasure."

Jennifer Aroz, 14, via NBC News

"The co-conspirators provided organizational support to Epstein's sex trafficking ring, identifying and hiring the recruiters of underage girls for Epstein's sexual pleasure, scheduling appointments with these underage girls for Epstein's sexual pleasure, intimidating potential witnesses to Epstein's sex trafficking operation, and generally providing administrative oversight of his sex trafficking operation and ensuring it remained secret," the complaint continues.

"He raped me, forcefully raped me" Araoz told NBC News in July. The 32-year-old Epstein accuser says she was 14-years-old when the abuse began. "I was terrified, and I was telling him to stop. 'Please stop,'" Araoz continud.

Groff's attorney, Michael Bachner, told CNN "As an executive assistant to Epstein, Lesley worked as part of a professional staff that included in-house attorneys, accountants, an office manager and other office staff."

"Lesley's job included making appointments for Mr. Epstein as directed by him, taking his messages, and setting up high-level meetings with CEOs, business executives, scientists, politicians and celebrities," the statement continues - adding "At no time during Lesley's employment with Epstein did she ever engage in any misconduct."

Also included in the complaint are the executors of Epstein's estate (one of whom was reportedly seen removing a bag of items the day after Epstein's death).

In August, Araoz told reporters that her abuse at the hands of Epstein and his enablers "robbed me of my youth, my identity, my innocence, my self-worth."

Brunel ready to talk

On Monday, an attorney for Epstein's former confidant, business partner, and model scout Jean-Luc-Brenel says he's ready to talk to authorities, according to the Telegraph.

Brunel and Ghislaine Maxwell (via the Daily Mail)

The Paris prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in August into any possible Epstein victims in its territory, and Mr Brunel is of potential interest to investigators. Last month police searched Karin Models, which Mr Brunel founded. In court filings, Virginia Guiffre, a long-time accuser of Epstein, claimed teenage girls were brought to the US by Brunel and were “farmed out” by him to have sex with Epstein. Ms Guiffre also claims she was forced to have sex with Brunel several times. Brunel denies both allegations. His lawyer Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt said Mr Brunel "firmly contests accusations in the press" and "will reserve his statements for justice officials." On Monday Ms Dreyfus-Schmidt, said that her client has notified the Paris prosecutor's office that he is at the disposition of judicial officials. -Telegraph

According to Epstein accuser Virgina Giuffre Roberts, Brunel "would bring young girls (ranging to ages as young as twelve) to the United States for sexual purposes and farm them out to his friends, especially Epstein."

"Brunel would offer the girls "modeling" jobs. Many of the girls came from poor countries or impoverished backgrounds, and he lured them in with a promise of making good money."

Illustration via the Daily Beast

In the 1980s Brunel was featured in a 60 Minutes expose after having gained a reputation for sleeping with many of his underage models. His name was prominently featured in a series of phone messages recovered from trash pulls of Epstein's mansion.