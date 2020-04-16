Every Resident Of This Super-Wealthy Florida Island Has Been Given Access To COVID-Antibody-Testing

Antibody testing is going to be the next big project in attempting to understand and control the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. It'll give us data not only on who currently has the virus, but much needed data on who has already had the virus.

This will help the country shape the picture of how far the virus has run its course and what areas could potentially be close to herd immunity, if any. More importantly, it shows whether or not people have encountered the virus despite potentially not ever having symptoms.

But even though regular testing its starting to become widely available, antibody testing remains a challenge. Except for the people of Fisher Island, an exclusive community off Miami beach that is one of the wealthiest places in America. Everybody on the island can now get an antibody test, after the island secured tests through the University of Miami, according to the NY Times.

Fisher Island paid for the tests after they were purchased by the University of Miami's health clinic.

"The U" has been operating on a clinic on site and has been scheduling residents as of last week for finger-prick blood tests. In minutes, people learned their results.

Fisher Island, with a population of less than 1,000, has been on the forefront of locking itself down since the pandemic began. More than half of the island's population is over 60 and "at high risk".

After the outbreak started, the island simply prohibited entry to guests and, while ferry service has continued, it's only for residents and limited employees to come onto the island and perform vital jobs - like landscaping.

The marina and club on the island - which cost $250,000 to join - are both closed. The beach, golf courses and tennis courts are also closed. The tests, manufactured by BioMedomics Inc., cost $17 each. 1,250 people have been tested so far.

Daniel Azoulay, 74, who lives on the island said: "I call it Alcatraz since we are surrounded by water and have no place to go." Regarding the testing, he said: “They just let you know if you have any antibodies, and that’s it.”