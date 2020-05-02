Fauci Links & Virus-Lab Leaks: Newsweek Report Raises Urgent, Important Questions

Via PeakProsperity.com,

One of the more acutely-asked questions since the covid-19 pandemic broke out has been: Is the virus man-made?

Debate on the matter has been wild and furious. After much investigation, Chris is now weighing in on the heels of an explosive Newsweek report.

Newsweek reveals that as recently as last year, the US funded scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology focused on conducting ‘gain of function’ research on bat coronaviruses.

The source of that funding?

The National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, headed by... (drumroll please)... Dr Anthony Fauci, lead medical expert for America’s Covid-19 presidential task force.

Now, this doesn’t mean the virus was lab-engineered as a bio-weapon. But it does suggest a naturally-occuring bat virus could have been artificially accelerated along certain vectors.

Of course, this raises an awfully lot of urgent and important questions:

So far, Fauci has not commented on the Newsweek report. You can be certain we will be keeping close tabs on developments from here...

* * *

